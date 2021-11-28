First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A weak overnight cold front means that it will be a bit cooler again for the next couple of days, but overall our dry and relatively quiet pattern is set to continue. Some high and mid clouds this morning should gradually give way to mostly sunny skies today. Afternoon highs look to range from near 50 northeast to the upper 50s southwest….about 5 degrees cooler than on Saturday. Northerly breezes will add a wind chill. Tonight will be mostly clear, quiet and colder….with lows mainly in the 20s and a good chance of frost by Monday morning.

The week ahead will remain dry with a gradual warming trend. A warm front will move through on Monday with some clouds and a cool southwest breeze….but the warmest temps will arrive later in the week. Highs in the mid 50s Monday will gradually climb into the mid to upper 60s by Thursday and especially Friday. In fact some areas may be near 70 by Friday afternoon. The next significant chance of rain continue to look like it will hold off until next weekend….especially Saturday night or Sunday.

