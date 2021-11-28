First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The week ahead will feature a dry and mostly tranquil pattern, with a gradual and significant warming trend. In fact, the coldest period of the week will be tonight…and the warmest period will likely be Friday afternoon. With mostly clear skies and winds going calm tonight, it will likely be colder than advertised by models and apps, so look for frosty daybreak lows from the low to upper 20s. Monday will see some high and mid clouds with a warm front, with highs in the 50s but also a chilly southwest breeze. By Tuesday temps will be higher and winds lighter.

As an upper ridge builds in from the west, we will enjoy 2 or 3 dry and very mild days to start the month of December. Thursday and Friday are looking mostly sunny with highs in the 60s to near 70, and not too much wind. By the weekend, however, the pattern becomes more active again. Not much agreement among models this far out, but latest trend continues to show an upper trough with clouds and rain moving in by next Sunday.

