First Alert: Slightly cooler afternoon; warming trend on the way

(KFVS) - A weak cold front overnight pushed in a slightly cooler air that will stick around for the next couple of days.

Afternoon highs will range near 50 northeast to the upper 50s southwest.

Northerly breezes will add a bit of a wind chill, but skies will be mostly sunny.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows dropping into the 20s.

Frost is possible by Monday morning.

The rest of the week looks dry with a gradual warming trend.

A warm front will move through the Heartland Monday night, bringing some clouds and a cool southwest breeze.

Highs on Monday will be in the mid 50s and gradually climb to the upper 60s by Thursday.

Friday could be even warmers for some locations. Highs could reach 70 by Friday afternoon.

The next chance for rain arrives next weekend on Saturday night or Sunday.

