Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Feds apprehend stowaway on flight from Guatemala to Miami

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities have taken into custody a 26-year-old man who apparently stowed away in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines flight that arrived at Miami International Airport.

The man was in the wheel well area when the flight arrived from Guatemala City, Guatemala, at 10:06 a.m. Saturday.

Law enforcement authorities met the plane due to a security issue.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release.

The agency says he was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The news release didn’t say whether he will face any charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heartland Football Friday playoffs Nov. 26-27.
Heartland Football Friday playoffs Nov. 26-27
On Friday, November 26, a weak earthquake recorded near Williamsville, Mo.
M2.1 earthquake near Williamsville, Mo.
Four females were involved in a crash on Friday, November 26.
Crash in Butler Co. leaves 3 injured, 1 dead
Thomas Drake Kemper, 20 years old, of Marion, KY, was lodged on felony charges of...
Suspect in rifle scope theft arrested by McCracken Co. deputies
Candy Cane Lane Drive made its debut in West Frankfort. However this year the display was put...
Candy Cane Lane returns with community help

Latest News

Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021
The earthquake struck in northern Peru on Sunday morning.
USGS: Magnitude-7.5 earthquake strikes northern Peru
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Netherlands, Australia find omicron variant as curbs spread
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Toddler missing after father’s truck found in Indiana river