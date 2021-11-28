Experts: Cyber Monday brings additional scam threats for online shoppers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As one of the biggest online shopping days of the year approaches, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns there is an additional threat for online scams on Cyber Monday.

Since last year in 2020, online shopping on smartphones and social media has increased, leaving shoppers accustomed to virtual rather than in-person shopping.

Despite widespread vaccination efforts, some businesses are still limiting in-person shopping as COVID concerns remain persistent.

The BBB advises several tips to online shoppers for Cyber Monday this year. For example, if a company is selling an item in high demand this year at a price that seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Shoppers must stay alert to false advertising and keep a close eye on the web address that appears in the browser, according to the BBB.

Scammers are commonly known to create lookalike websites that appear to belong to a trusted retailer. That said, be sure websites use the correct spelling of a business name and have legitimate contact information and customer service numbers.

The BBB urges customers to shop with trustworthy sellers on secure sites only and keep antivirus software up to date on personal computers or mobile devices.

Before purchasing items, price check by comparing other sites and take advantage of rewards and loyalty programs.

It is suggested to use credit rather than debit cards to make any online purchases. If unknown charges appear later, customers can contest them through their credit card company. Debit cards do not offer the same protection.

Understand return policies before purchasing from online sites. Some online store policies may change for Cyber Monday offers.

Watch out for phishing scams, which come in the form of unsolicited emails, texts, calls, or letters. These messages may claim a customer has a free gift waiting or that there is a problem with package delivery.

The BBB advises online shoppers to ignore calls from unfamiliar phone numbers after purchasing any items.

