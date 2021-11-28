Busy Small Business Saturday in the Heartland

Heartland Votes
Small Business Saturday in the Heartland

Business owners in the Heartland opened their doors for Small Business Saturday
Business owners in the Heartland opened their doors for Small Business Saturday, and they tell us this year's turnout is much better than last year's.(Noelle Williams)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Business owners in the Heartland opened their doors for Small Business Saturday, and they said this year’s turnout is much better than last year’s.

“My primary concern wasn’t shopping last year,” Bushra Pereira, one shopper, said.

Pereira said this year she’s hitting local stores, she noticed others are too.

“People are getting vaccinated, so people are getting more confident in going out and meeting other people and shopping,” Pereira said.

Deena Ring is the co-owner of Wish Boutique. She agreed with Pereira.

“It’s been a fairly busy day for us,” she said. “I feel like they are little more of a relaxed shopper.”

She shared a lot of stores transitioned to online last year. This year more customers are looking to shop in stores instead of through a screen.

“A lot of our customers want to see the items, look at them, be able feel the textures and be able to do some in person choosing,” Ring said.

Steve Naeter owns Garber’s Men Wear. He said he’s also seeing more customers, a big jump from last holiday season.

“We always work 7 months ahead. So, when we go to market we’re buying in the spring, we’re buying for what’s coming in the fall,” Naeter said.

Naeter said he’s not sure how long items will stay on the shelves. So that bright bow tie, white shirt, or scarf you were eyeing could be here one day and gone the next.

“That’s helping our bottom line too. People are making those decisions to go ahead and purchase because they know it might take a while to get back in on something,” Naeter said.

Naeter and Ring said they’re thankful to see folks in their stores.

“I feel the community has really stepped up and thought a lot about their small businesses,” Ring said.

