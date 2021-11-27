U.S. 45 Ohio River Brookport Bridge will close for maintenance

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Saturday, November 27, that they plan to temporarily close the U.S. 45 Ohio River Brookport Bridge between Paducah, Ky. and Brookport, Ill.

The bridge is planned to be closed on Wednesday, December 1, at 7 a.m. until about 2 p.m.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the temporary closure is to allow repairs to the grated metal decking.

The KYTC bridge crew will also work on guardrail and other maintenance items.

KYTC engineers will run a maintenance check on the navigation lighting and work up plans for future enhancements to the lighting control system.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said there will not be any marked detours and drivers should self-detour via interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also said the U.S. 45 Ohio River Brookport Bridge has a 15-ton load limit due to deck width.

The bridge is restricted to vehicles that are no more than 8 feet wide, 9 feet and 6 inches.

The vehicle height restriction for the bridge forbids most commercial trucks and all STAA trucks.

Farm equipment and permitted loads are prohibited from crossing the bridge.

The 10-span bridge carries about 4,200 vehicles across the Ohio River each day between Paducah, Ky. and Brookport, Ill.

