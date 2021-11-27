Suspect in rifle scope theft arrested by McCracken Co. deputies

MCCRACKENCOUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A suspect involved in a rifle scope theft case has been arrested by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, on Friday, Nov. 26, at around 5:33 p.m., an associate with Shooter’s Supply reached out to the sheriff’s office in reference to a theft of a Burris Thermal Rifle Scope.

The business reported that an unknown white male and two white females had entered the business and the male left with a $3,000 rifle scope without paying for it.

While the report was being initiated, a message was sent out to all working patrol units in the county to attempt to locate a white Toyota Rav-4.

A matching vehicle was located by deputies in the line at Starbucks and once the vehicle exited the line, a traffic stop was conducted at 6:23 p.m.

Two females that were on video with the male cooperated with deputies and stated that the male had told them he had bought the scope and they were unaware the scope was stolen.

The scope was located in the rear passenger area of the vehicle and turned over to deputies.

During the investigation, deputies were able to determine that the male suspect was in the area of Texas Roadhouse and Academy Sports on foot.

Deputies Kenny Baldwin and Zack Kimbler were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody.

The scope was later returned to Shooter’s Supply, undamaged.

Thomas Drake Kemper, 20, of Marion, Ky., was lodged on felony charges of shoplifting/theft.

Once he was inside the jail, jailers located a small amount of methamphetamine hidden on his person.

He had previously been warned by Deputy Baldwin about taking contraband into the jail.

Deputy Kimbler responded to the jail and charged Kemper with Possession of Methamphetamine and Promoting Contraband.

