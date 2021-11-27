People get in the Christmas spirit with holiday event in Anna, Ill.

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Anna is celebrating the holidays with their Christmas in Downtown event.

People were able to spend the day shopping at local stores decorated for Christmas, ice skate downtown and drive down Gumdrop Lane through the park.

People said it’s nice to reunite and see people they know and love the atmosphere.

“It’s so fun. We love this weekend,” Gina Bird said. “Saturday is the best because everybody has so much going on. There’s decorations everywhere, everybody’s out. It’s such a fun event. Ice skating, so much fun.”

Shop owners said it’s great to see so many people back inside stores and shopping.

“To get people inside a brick and mortar building is so important because, we can love you like Amazon cannot,” Tasha Faire said. “It’s just a lot of fun here and we’re real people and it does make us do a little jig when we make a sale.”

The Christmas in Downtown Anna coincided with small business Saturday.

