M2.1 earthquake near Williamsville, Mo.

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The United States Geological Survey reported on Friday, November 26, at 10:41 p.m. that a 2.1 magnitude earthquake registered near Williamsville, Missouri.

According to the USGS, the first earthquake hit 4.4 miles south of Williamsville, Mo.

The second earthquake hit 13.2 miles northwest of Poplar Bluff, Mo.

52.8 miles west of Sikeston, Mo. was strike by the earthquake.

Kennett, Mo. was the fourth location struck at 53.5 miles north-northwest.

Jefferson City, Mo. was the last to be hit by the earthquake at 145.4 miles southeast.

