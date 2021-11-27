First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

The large-scale pattern across the country will feature a ridge in the west and a trough in the east. This will keep our area in a cool, dry and mostly quiet northwest flow pattern for the next several days, with minor day to day changes. For today, southwest winds will push daytime temps into the 50s….but it will cool down a few degrees again on Sunday behind a dry cold front. Breezy conditions will make it feel a bit cooler than the actual air temps, but otherwise no major weather issues for shopping, travel, etc.

The week ahead will continue to be dry and mainly quiet. As the western ridge pushes east a bit, we’ll see temps gradually warm up, with highs by late in the week climbing well into the 60s…just in time for December. At this point the next significant precip threat comes Friday night into early Saturday with a passing cold front…..but even this chance of rain is not a sure thing at this point. Otherwise the pattern remains mainly dry for now.

