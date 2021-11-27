Heartland Votes
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A little cooler tomorrow......but......warming trend on the horizon!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A weak dry cold front will push through the area overnight,   switching winds to the north and cooling us down a bit of Sunday and Sunday night.  Otherwise our dry and relatively quiet, pattern is set to continue.   Highs today were in the 50s to near 60….highs on Sunday should range from the upper 40s north to the mid 50s south….but winds should be a touch lighter.  Monday morning will be clear, cold and frosty.

Next week continues to look dry and mostly mild as an upper ridge slowly moves in from the west.  Monday will be cool and breezy as a warm front pushes through from SW to NE….otherwise temps next week will be above average as we go from November to December.  In fact, highs late in the week may approach 70 in some areas.   Not much chance of rain until sometime next weekend,  but the strength and timing of that system remains uncertain.

