First Ale: Breezy afternoon with wind chill

(KFVS) - Today will be warmer than Friday, but southerly winds will make it feel much cooler.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Skies will be sunny.

Overnight, skies will be clear to partly cloudy with lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Sunday will be slightly cooler and less breezy.

Light winds will be from the north and afternoon highs will be in the low 50s.

Mostly clear skies and mild temps in the upper 50s to low 60s stick around for most of next week.

The next chance for rain might come Friday nights into early Saturday with a passing cold front.

