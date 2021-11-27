Dry weekend ahead

Tonight will be calm and chilly as lows dip back to the freezing mark. Most areas will see lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Mostly sunny skies expected on your Saturday and above average temperatures return. Highs will top out in the upper 50s across most of the area, with a few areas hitting the lower 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15mph. A weak front moves through Saturday night into Sunday, so temperatures on Sunday will be a little cooler. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower/mid 50s. The next rain chances look to hold off until late next week.

