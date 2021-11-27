Heartland Votes
Crash in Butler Co. leaves 3 injured, 1 dead

Four females were involved in a crash on Friday, November 26.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a crash on Friday, November 26, at 2:10 p.m.

According to MSHP the crash was located in Butler County at US 67 at CR 323 involving four females.

First female driver, 25, of Wappappello, Mo. was driving north bound in a 2013 Lincoln MKZ.

At the time of the crash a another female was on the passenger side, 23, of Harviell, Mo.

The second female driver, 59, of Doniphan, Mo. was driving west bound in a 2017 Toyota RAV 4.

She as well had a passenger in her car, 49, of Doniphan, Mo.

The two females from the first vehicle was transported by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for serious injuries.

In the second vehicle one female was transported by air evac to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. for serious injuries.

The driver from the second vehicle was pronounced dead at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center at 4:59 p.m. by Dr.Guthikonda .

Both vehicles were towed by Barkers.

Families were notified about the crash.

