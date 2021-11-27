Christmas in the Village returns to Cobden, Ill.

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - Christmas in the Village will be returning to the village of Cobden this year.

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4, and will go on throughout the day.

Holiday bazaars and open houses will highlight a variety of events that climax with a presentation of Christmas lights in the village’s downtown park.

The schedule of events includes:

The Union Congregational Church will conduct an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The historic church known for its beautiful stained glass windows will feature an exhibit on the works of C. Joe Thomas, co-founder of the Union County Museum. There will be examples of his work, including paintings, carvings and a collection of nativity scenes.

St. Joseph Church will serve a selection of delicious soups for lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will appear at the downtown park shelter from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wagon rides will be given around town from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. as well.

Carolers will start performing around 3 p.m., and the Cobden School Band will perform a Christmas concert near the downtown shelter starting at 4 p.m.

Those looking for additional food options should be aware that Cobden has recently experienced the opening of Highway 51 BBQ and hosts two popular restaurants, The Iron Whisk and Little House of Tacos.

The village is located in the heart of the Shawnee Wine Trail.

The celebration will conclude after the band concert with the presentation of the Christmas lights at the shelter.

For more information, click here or call the Cobden Village Hall at 618-893-2425.

