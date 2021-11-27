Heartland Votes
Candy Cane Lane returns with community help

Candy Cane Lane Drive made its debut in West Frankfort. However this year the display was put...
Candy Cane Lane Drive made its debut in West Frankfort. However this year the display was put together by community members, a year after the creator, Tim Murphy died(Noelle Williams)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
West Frankfort, Il. (KFVS) - Candy Cane Lane made its debut in West Frankfort; however, this year the display was put together by community members, a year after the creator, Tim Murphy died.

“Tonight is going to be all about him,” Iris Kohzadi, one organizer said.

Kohzadi is talking about Tim Murphy, the man who put together Candy Cane Lane in West Frankfort for more than 30 years.

A year after Muphy passed away due to COVID-19, folks have recreated the display. They’ve made it special for him.

“We didn’t get a chance to do a moment of silence or memorial for him. We had a really small private ceremony. funeral for him because of COVID still full in effect,” Kohzadi said.

She said the display has taken months of preparation.

“Anxious, worried, exhausted, excited, it a bunch of emotions,” Kohzadi said.

Iris’s daughter, Laela Kohzadi shared she feels the same. She explained she’s helped with Candy Cane lane since she was 3 years old.

She said helping to continue the project was a bigger task than she imagined.

“Murph never stopped he made it look easy but this year really kicked us in gear. We really had to step up and see what it was like to be Murph,” Laela Kohzadi said.

“Its been chaos but exciting to see it all come together and trying to recreate but change what he did,” said Schannone Steinberger, another organizer.

Steinberger has also helped with Candy Cane Lane. She said although its their first Candy Cane Lane without Murphy, it wont be the last year folks see the Christmas display.

“Keep the memory alive of what he did for this community,” Steinberger said. A lot of people look forward to it and we want to keep it going.”

