Missouri Retired Teachers Organization announces Executive Director retirement

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST
JEFFERSO CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Board of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association and Public School Personnel (MRTA) announced the retirement of their long-term Executive Director Jim Kreider.

Mr. Kreider led MRTA for 18 years, and the Association wishes the best for him in his next chapter.

MRTA is looking forward to engaging a new and dynamic Executive Director to lead the association into the future.

In the meantime, they say they are fortunate to be able to rely on Assistant Director Sarah Hoeller and her team to provide a steady hand during the transition.

