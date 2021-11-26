KY State Police searching for missing teen

FARMINGTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are searching for a missing female juvenile out of Calloway County.

According to troopers, Darci L. Hirt, of Farmington, was last seen leaving her residence on Kentucky 121 North in Calloway County around 7:00 p.m. Thursday night, November 25th.

Hirt, 15, is a white female, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 280 pounds

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Hirt was last seen wearing black leggings and an unknown color t-shirt.

Her direction of travel is currently unknown to troopers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hirt are asked to call 911 or contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Mike Ray.

