FIRST ALERT: Chilly Friday and weekend ahead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A chilly but dry pattern is on the menu for the remainder of the holiday weekend.

Friday morning will be one of the coldest mornings of the season thus far, but thankfully winds are settling down so not much of a wind chill factor to deal with.

Otherwise today will be sunny and chilly, with afternoon highs in the 40s, and light northwest winds becoming southwesterly by afternoon.

Tonight will be mainly clear and not quite as cold, as light southwest winds keep lows closer to 30.

Dry conditions continue over the weekend: Saturday will be cool and breezy with highs in the 50s and a few clouds behind a weak dry front Sunday will be mostly sunny and just a few degrees cooler again.

A dry northwest flow pattern will continue through next week with highs in the 50s early in the week, warming into the 60s later in the week.

There looks to be little chance of rain until perhaps next weekend, with some models showing a chance of rain developing ahead of a cold front on Sunday the 5th.

