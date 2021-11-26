Heartland Votes
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Chilly Friday and weekend ahead

Friday morning will be one of the coldest mornings of the season thus far, but thankfully winds...
Friday morning will be one of the coldest mornings of the season thus far, but thankfully winds are settling down so not much of a wind chill factor to deal with.(Source: cNews/Kevin Dickmann)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A chilly but dry pattern is on the menu for the remainder of the holiday weekend.

Friday morning will be one of the coldest mornings of the season thus far, but thankfully winds are settling down so not much of a wind chill factor to deal with.

Otherwise today will be sunny and chilly, with afternoon highs in the 40s, and light northwest winds becoming southwesterly by afternoon.

Tonight will be mainly clear and not quite as cold, as light southwest winds keep lows closer to 30.

Dry conditions continue over the weekend: Saturday will be cool and breezy with highs in the 50s and a few clouds behind a weak dry front Sunday will be mostly sunny and just a few degrees cooler again.

A dry northwest flow pattern will continue through next week with highs in the 50s early in the week, warming into the 60s later in the week.

There looks to be little chance of rain until perhaps next weekend, with some models showing a chance of rain developing ahead of a cold front on Sunday the 5th.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
Plaza Tire Service will partner with Sun Auto Tire & Service Inc. in a deal that is expected to...
Plaza Tire Service to partner with Sun Auto Tire & Service
As the front moves through during the early morning hours, light rain will accompany behind it....
FIRST ALERT: Chilly temperatures coming in this evening
The St. Louis Rams logo is seen during the second quarter of a preseason NFL football game...
$790M settlement in lawsuit over Rams’ St. Louis departure
Last minute Thanksgiving shoppers in the Heartland.
Heartland shoppers go to local grocery stores for last minute Thanksgiving items

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Happy Thanksgiving Heartland.
As the front moves through during the early morning hours, light rain will accompany behind it....
FIRST ALERT: Chilly temperatures coming in this evening
Several trees still have their fall foliage at Lookout Point in Alto Pass, Ill.
Rain Early- Decreasing Temps and Breezy This Afternoon