Cape Girardeau small businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

Customers came out to show their support on Black Friday(KFVS)
By Brooke Buckner
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As Black Friday comes to an end, it’s the beginning of a busy shopping weekend for small businesses in Cape Girardeau.

Small businesses like Mollie’s in Cape Girardeau are getting ready for lots of customers on small business Saturday.

“We’re excited, we’re going to have fun little treats for people here and just make it a fun event where we can gather and not only just shop but build community here,” Mollie Young said.

Owner Mollie Young said her store isn’t her only focus.

“It’s a chance for us to go around and shop the other small stores in cape and just really give back to our community,” Young said.

Bloom Boutique owner, Jocelyn Anderson agrees it’s important to support other local small stores.

“The more businesses that are in our downtown community, the better it is for the community as a whole, the more people want to come and spend time down here, so we absolutely want to support each other because someone else’s success is also my success,” Anderson said.

A couple customers explained why they choose to shop local this holiday season, during a time when major retailers offer their biggest sales.

“Their inventory is so different and so unique and have great gifts that I can give to those that I gift each year,” Laura Green said.

“I like to support our small businesses because it’s great to have them here in town and anytime I can come in and help keep them open, I like to do my job,” Sara Nowicki Gamadia said.

“I’m so grateful for cape and how supportive the community is,” Young said.

Anderson echoes that and said it’s nice to have a personal connection with her customers.

“I know a lot of my customers so when they come in, we get to chat about how their thanksgiving was and just catch up,” Anderson said.

For both store owners, a goodbye is a see you later.

Both stores are offering some holiday perks for customers on small business Saturday.

