Bi-County Health Department reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 16 new cases

COVID-19 cell
COVID-19 cell(KWQC)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Ill.(KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports two new deaths and 16 new COVID cases.

Williamson County had one new death from COVID-19 and 8 new COVID-19 cases.

Franklin County had one new death from COVID-19 and 8 new COVID-19 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, Williamson County has seen 12,764 deaths, and Franklin County has seen 7,789.

