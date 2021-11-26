Bi-County Health Department reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 16 new cases

MARION, Ill.(KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports two new deaths and 16 new COVID cases.

Williamson County had one new death from COVID-19 and 8 new COVID-19 cases.

Franklin County had one new death from COVID-19 and 8 new COVID-19 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, Williamson County has seen 12,764 deaths, and Franklin County has seen 7,789.

