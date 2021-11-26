2021 Gobble Wobble in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Thanksgiving tradition known to the Heartland is the Gobble Wobble Thanksgiving 5 kilometer run.

The run started at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kings Highway St, Cape Girardeau.

This year, our very own Jess Todd took part in the event along with hundreds of other participants.

The race finished with three female winners and three male winners; however, all finishers were able to enjoy a free slice of clam-shell pumpkin pie.

