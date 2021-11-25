The Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving feast for the community

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful for what we have and to share it with your friends and loved ones.

Today, The Salvation Army served up free meals to hundreds of people.

“I’m thankful for being off the streets for a year and having this lovable dog and my lovable husband,” said Amanda Epp.

Epp and her husband Coty Bonee tell me they’re thankful for something many people take for granted.

“We were homeless in 2019 and we finally got off the street and got a place,” said Bonee.

Epp says it’s been a rough few years, but the holiday season always brings them closer together. She says Thanksgiving has a special meaning.

“To me thanksgiving means just being thankful for your friends and family and being grateful for what you have and not being ungrateful for the things you don’t have,” Epp said.

Many folks came out to the salvation army today to enjoy a nice warm meal.

Kyle Colyott from Jackson, Missouri, tells me he’s grateful for this community meal.

“The food was delicious spot on the turkey wasn’t dry,” said Colyott.

Colyott says it’s great to experience the love shown by everyone.

“Throughout the whole year you don’t get many holidays to where it’s just about family,” Colyott said. Thanksgiving and Christmas is definitely you know it’s all about getting together as a family and having a good time and being thankful and loving each other.”

