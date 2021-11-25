Heartland Votes
Advertisement

The Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving feast for the community

the Salvation army served up free meals to hundreds of people.
the Salvation army served up free meals to hundreds of people.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful for what we have and to share it with your friends and loved ones.

Today, The Salvation Army served up free meals to hundreds of people.

“I’m thankful for being off the streets for a year and having this lovable dog and my lovable husband,” said Amanda Epp.

Epp and her husband Coty Bonee tell me they’re thankful for something many people take for granted.

“We were homeless in 2019 and we finally got off the street and got a place,” said Bonee.

Epp says it’s been a rough few years, but the holiday season always brings them closer together. She says Thanksgiving has a special meaning.

“To me thanksgiving means just being thankful for your friends and family and being grateful for what you have and not being ungrateful for the things you don’t have,” Epp said.

Many folks came out to the salvation army today to enjoy a nice warm meal.

Kyle Colyott from Jackson, Missouri, tells me he’s grateful for this community meal.

“The food was delicious spot on the turkey wasn’t dry,” said Colyott.

Colyott says it’s great to experience the love shown by everyone.

“Throughout the whole year you don’t get many holidays to where it’s just about family,” Colyott said. Thanksgiving and Christmas is definitely you know it’s all about getting together as a family and having a good time and being thankful and loving each other.”

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
The St. Louis Rams logo is seen during the second quarter of a preseason NFL football game...
$790M settlement in lawsuit over Rams’ St. Louis departure
Plaza Tire Service will partner with Sun Auto Tire & Service Inc. in a deal that is expected to...
Plaza Tire Service to partner with Sun Auto Tire & Service
An eastern Missouri couple recently won a $3 million lottery prize - and it wasn’t the first...
$3 million lottery prize is Missouri couple’s second big win
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 44 new COVID cases.
Bi-County Health Department reports 44 new COVID cases
A location in Herrin is offering a drive through dinner.
Herrin Civic Center Drive thru dinner
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time