Heartland Shoppers go to local grocery stores for last minute Thanksgiving items

By Breanna Harris
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are missing anything for your Thanksgiving dinner, you’re not alone.

Many folks are going in and out of the grocery stores and the parking lot is full...no doubt grabbing some last minute items for their Thanksgiving dinner.

We found a lot people stocking up on last-minute grocery items.

And if you handled the holiday shopping for your family...you may have noticed an increase in your grocery bill.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the most popular Thanksgiving menu items cost more this year.

Everything from the turkey and potatoes to the stuffing and pumpkin pie.

”I know that they’ve gone up because I shop several times a week there’s only two of us, but I still run to the store for stuff, and I did notice things higher but not too bad we like turkey, so we pay the price,” said Cathy Kimes.

Kimes said she hopes that this was her last trip to the grocery store before tomorrow.

If you’re really shopping last minute, some stores including Food Giant will be open tomorrow with limited hours.

Other retailers are closed tomorrow, but will be back open for Black Friday shopping first thing Friday morning.

