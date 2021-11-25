Happy Thanksgiving Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Thanksgiving to you Heartland. A cold front moved through the area taking the rain with it and bringing some much colder air into the Heartland. For this afternoon we will see skies clear but temperatures continue to drop. By sunset temperatures will range from the middle 30s north to middle 40s south with wind chill values in the 20s late.

Tonight the winds will relax a bit but there will still be a light breeze out of the northwest. This will produce wind chill values in the upper teens north to lower 20s south. Lows by morning will be near 20 north to the middle 20s south.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cool. Highs will reach the lower to middle 40s north to the middle and upper 40s south.

