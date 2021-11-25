FIRST ALERT: Rainy Thanksgiving morning followed by a chilly afternoon and evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It was a rainy morning in the Heartland.

Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says the leading edge of this system could have areas of moderate rainfall.

As the front moves through during the early morning hours, light rain will accompany behind it. Light rain will likely persist through the mid to late morning and start to diminish by noon.

The Heartland will be left with decreasing clouds during the afternoon, but very blustery conditions.

Winds will be strong and have shifted out of the NW with gusts up to 30mph.

This will make it feel more like the low 40s to upper 30s this afternoon.

Actual temperatures will be warmer starting off the day and gradually decrease by the afternoon into the mid and low 40s.

The 30s will arrive during the early evening hours with the 20s not too far behind by Friday morning.

Wind chill factors Friday morning will sit in the teens to low 20s.

The weekend is looking dry and warmer on Saturday with the mid 50s around. A week front will push temps back into the upper 40s and low 50s by Sunday.

Next week looks to be mild for this time of year.

