Windy and warm today, chilly and wet for Thanksgiving

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Very windy through the afternoon hours. Southerly winds could gust up over 40mph in some areas. It will be mild, with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rain will mainly hold off until after midnight. Periods of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms possible before sunrise. Light rain will continue through the morning hours, and then everyone will be much drier through the afternoon and evening hours on your Thanksgiving. It will turn much colder. Many areas will see highs in the morning and then dropping temperatures through the afternoon. Factor in the wind, and feels like numbers will be in the 30s for the second half of the day. Overnight lows will dip into the 20s by the morning of Black Friday.

