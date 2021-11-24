Stuck mobile home blocking KY 453/Iuka Rd. in Livingston Co.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A stuck mobile home is partially blocking traffic on KY 453/Iuka Road at the 13 mile marker, according to Livingston County dispatch.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports a mobile home is stuck at the top of the “s” curve along KY 453 between KY 937/Cutoff Road and Coons Chapel Road. This is about 3 miles south of the U.S. 60 intersection in Smithland.

While some traffic has been able to pass through the area with the help of flaggers, KYTC said the road may have to be closed at some point.

Drivers may self-detour around this site via U.S. 60 and KY 937/Cutoff Road.

