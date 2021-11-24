Heartland Votes
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 28 new positive cases of COVID-19

Southern Seven reports 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven Region and 20...
Southern Seven reports 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven Region and 20 newly recovered cases.(Source: Southern Seven Health Department)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, November 24.

The health department also reported 20 newly recovered cases.

According to the health department there is also a total of 147 active cases.

They also said there is one additional death and 178 deaths total in the Southern Seven region.

