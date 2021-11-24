Rain followed by colder weather for your Thanksgiving.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw cloudy skies with very windy conditions across the Heartland today. The winds will relax some tonight but still impact our temperatures this evening. Readings will remain in the 50s later this evening falling to the upper 40s and lower 50s early on Thanksgiving.

For your Thanksgiving, we will start off with rain as a cold front moves across the Heartland. Behind this front the winds will turn out of the northwest bringing much colder air into the area. Highs will occur early tomorrow morning with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to upper 40s late in the day. The wind chill will be falling into the lower 30s by the late afternoon hours.

