Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Plaza Tire Service to partner with Sun Auto Tire & Service

Plaza Tire Service will partner with Sun Auto Tire & Service Inc. in a deal that is expected to...
Plaza Tire Service will partner with Sun Auto Tire & Service Inc. in a deal that is expected to close on December 31.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Plaza Tire Service will partner with Sun Auto Tire & Service Inc. in a deal that is expected to close on December 31.

According to a release from Plaza Tire Service, with the addition of Plaza’s locations, it will bring Sun Auto Tire & Service to more than 350 stores.

They said the company name will not change. Existing locations, as well as new stores will be branded as Plaza Tire Service.

Plaza Tire Service owners Mark Rhodes and Scott Rhodes invested in Sun Auto Tire & Service. Both of them, as well as Mark’s oldest son Sam, will continue their respective roles in the day-to-day operations of Plaza Tire Services.

The Plaza Tire Service headquarters, including its warehouse and distribution center, will stay in Cape Girardeau.

According to the release, there is no downsizing of employees due to the decision.

“We didn’t go looking for a buyer for our company,” said Mark Rhodes, president of Plaza Tire Service. “But when Sun Auto reached out and we saw their plans, the way they do business, the other acquisitions they made, it became clear that this could be a good option for us. We’re excited to get started on this next chapter in the history of Plaza Tire Service.”

“We have been growing this company and building on our father’s legacy for years,” said Scott Rhodes, vice president of Plaza Tire Service. “Our agreement with Sun Auto lets us continue to grow the Plaza Tire Service brand. From the perspective of our employees and customers, it’s business as usual.”

Plaza Tire Service, headquartered in Cape Girardeau, was founded in 1963. It has locations across Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky and northern Arkansas.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
Multiple crews were called to a house fire at 1005 Greensferry Road early Tuesday morning,...
Man injured in Jackson house fire
FILE - Malikah Shabazz, left, daughter of Malcolm X, walks with her sisters, Ilyasah, third...
Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56
Sixty-two-year-old Kevin Strickland was exonerated on Tuesday.
Judge exonerates Missouri man convicted in 3 killings
Terry Parker’s spent his entire career in the funeral industry.
The Cost of COVID-19

Latest News

Two apartment units were destroyed by a fire in Energy, Ill.
Fire destroys 2 apartment units in Energy, Ill.
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Wednesday, November 24.
IDPH reports more than 21K new cases of COVID-19 as of Nov. 24
Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021
A fire destroyed two apartments in Energy, Ill.
Fire destroys 2 apartments in Energy, Ill.