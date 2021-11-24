New power system to be installed at VA, urgent care closure

Poplar Bluff, Mo. (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will be switching off its electrical power as part of an electrical system modernization project.

On Saturday, December 4, the power at the VA will be shut off for a duration of 10 hours.

“Ultimately, this will help us better and more safely serve our Veterans,” said Interim Medical Center Director, Chandra Miller.

“Our infrastructure needs to be updated to current standards and once this project is complete, we will have a secondary power system, which will prevent future facility-wide power outages.”

In addition to phone and network outages, the facility’s urgent care will be closed as well.

“That means our pharmacy refill line will also be down,” Miller said.

“Veterans who want to request a pharmacy refill can still use our My HealtheVet function, though,” she said.

The My HealtheVet function is the VA’s online program for Veterans to manage their health care, see their medical records, refill prescriptions and view their lab results.

Miller explained intensive planning has been underway to minimize impacts to Veterans and ensure the project’s safe completion.

“Every expert imaginable has been involved in ensuring this project will be completed efficiently and safely,” she said.

“We appreciate the patience of our Veterans and community, as we move forward with modernizing to better serve our Veterans.”

