Mo. Dept. of Conservation reports nearly 188K deer harvested during Nov. firearms season

Of the total harvested, the MDC said 101,501 were antlered bucks, 16,435 were button bucks and...
Of the total harvested, the MDC said 101,501 were antlered bucks, 16,435 were button bucks and 70,031 were does.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 187,967 deer during the November firearms season.

The season was November 13-23.

Of the total harvested, they said 101,501 were antlered bucks, 16,435 were button bucks and 70,031 were does.

The top harvest counties were Franklin with 4,144 deer harvested, Texas with 4,050 and Howell with 3,244.

According to the MDC, in 2020, hunters checked 177,769 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season with 96,298 being antlered bucks, 16,128 being button bucks and 65,343 being does.

Send us your deer hunting photos below.

The MDC reported two firearms-related incidents during the season with both being non-fatal and self-inflicted.

Missouri’s archery deer and turkey season resumes Nov. 24 through Jan. 15, 2022.

The late youth portion of firearms season runs Nov. 26-28.

The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4-12 followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 25 through Jan. 4, 2022.

