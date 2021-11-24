McCracken Co. deputies investigating camper theft

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating a reported camper theft.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, they began investigating the theft on November 22. The camper was reported stolen in the 4700 block of Reidland Road overnight.

Deputies say surveillance video showed a regular cab Ford Ranger truck, possibly white in color, pulled onto the lot around 7:15 p.m. They said the driver of the truck connected the camper to it and drove off with it.

The camper was described as being an older Sonnybrook model, white with blue striping.

Anyone with information or knows the whereabouts of either the truck or the camper, is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency.

