Man arrested for stabbing in Marion, Ill.
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A 34-year-old Marion man was arrested in connection with a stabbing on Tuesday, November 23.
Marion Police officers were called to a disturbance on the 1700 block of North Russell Street.
When they arrived, officers found a man with stab wounds.
The victim was transported to a Carbondale hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Through the investigation, Marion Police identified a suspect.
Police said they arrested Antonio D. Brown a short distance from the scene.
Brown is being held in the Williamson County Jail pending a court appearance.
Police said the investigation into the case is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.