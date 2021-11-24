Man arrested for stabbing in Marion, Ill.

Heartland Votes
A 34-year-old Marion man was arrested in connection with a stabbing on Tuesday, November 23.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Marion Police officers were called to a disturbance on the 1700 block of North Russell Street.

When they arrived, officers found a man with stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a Carbondale hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Through the investigation, Marion Police identified a suspect.

Police said they arrested Antonio D. Brown a short distance from the scene.

Brown is being held in the Williamson County Jail pending a court appearance.

Police said the investigation into the case is ongoing.

