Heartland Votes
Man accused of killing construction worker, shooting officer released from hospital, booked in jail

The suspect accused of killing a Louisville Paving and Construction worker has been booked into...
The suspect accused of killing a Louisville Paving and Construction worker has been booked into Metro Corrections.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect accused of killing a Louisville Paving and Construction worker and shooting an LMPD officer before he was apprehended has been booked into Metro Corrections.

Keyshaun Stewart, 25, was released from the hospital on Tuesday evening and booked into jail. A court appearance for Stewart has been scheduled on Wednesday morning.

Stewart was charged with murder, attempted murder of a police officer, attempted assault of a police officer, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, among other violations.

The shooting happened on Friday around 2:30 a.m. near the Watterson Expressway and the Dixie Highway overpass.

LMPD previously confirmed an officer had been blocking the roadway for construction crews when Stewart allegedly walked up to a construction worker and shot him.

The worker was later identified as Fred O’Bannon, who was employed by Louisville Paving and Construction as a contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Police said Stewart then approached an off-duty LMPD Sergeant in his patrol car and fired shots through the window. The officer was shot in the face, but managed to chase the suspect down and return fire, striking him.

The officer faced serious injuries and is recovering.

A previous Troubleshooter investigation revealed that Stewart was a convicted felon and should not have been in possession of a firearm.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

