KSP Trooper Teddy Bear Black Friday sale

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Black Friday shoppers can take part in a deal that will help raise funds for the Kentucky State Police (KSP)Trooper Teddy Bear program.

The bears will go on sale for $15 on Thanksgiving Day, November 25 at 8 a.m. The sale ends at midnight Friday, Nov. 26.

Proceeds from the sale of one bear will allow KSP to purchase two additional bears for their program.

To purchase a Trooper Teddy or to make a tax-deductible contribution to the project, click here.

Buyers have the option pick up their for free at KSP Headquarters or any KSP post.

The stuffed animals are more than just a fundraiser. They represent safety, comfort and trust.

The teddy bears are given to children who have been in traumatic situations such as car crashes, child sexual abuse cases or dealing with a terminal illness.

“As a trooper, it tugs at your heart to see a child visibly upset and shaken,” says KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. “These children are often innocent victims of a crime and giving a bear to them provides comfort while building much needed trust.”

A Marshall County High School shooting survivor was given a Trooper Teddy from a KSP detective.

“My bear means so much to me and symbolizes that the situation wasn’t entirely traumatic while still providing me with a child-like comfort that I needed after the shooting,” said Hannah Dysinger. “It gave me something to hold on to.”

Dysinger was shot in 2018 when a student entered the high school opened fire.

Following that traumatic day, Dysinger and the KSP detective saw each other in court and began to build a rapport.

Now that time has passed, she still cherishes her gift from the detective.

“I think it’s definitely valuable. I’ve kept mine for nearly four years, and it’s still important to me,” said Dysinger.

In 2020, the Trooper Teddy Black Friday sale raised $1,035.

KSP hopes to top that figure this year.

