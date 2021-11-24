Heartland Votes
Increasing Clouds and Breezy Today

Warmest Day Of The Week!
Several trees still have their fall foliage at Lookout Point in Alto Pass, Ill.
Several trees still have their fall foliage at Lookout Point in Alto Pass, Ill.(Source: cNews/Wes Will)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:12 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Increasing cloud cover this morning will turn skies to mostly cloudy today. Temperatures will start off in the mid/upper 30s with a few isolated low 40s possible. Southerly winds will boost high temps into the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon. It will be extremely breezy at times with southerly winds gusting to 30mph with isolated higher wind gusts possible. Dry weather outside today.

Tonight, cloudy skies with rain moving in after midnight. A few areas of moderate rain is likely during the pre-dawn hours on Thursday, Thanksgiving. Rain will stay around for the first half of tomorrow and gradually move out heading into the afternoon as a cold front pushes further east. High temperatures will occur early in the day and drop into the mid/low 40s by the afternoon. It will be chilly especially as strong winds will shift out of the northwest.

Clouds will start to clear heading into late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Temperatures will plummet into the 20s with wind chill factors in the teens for some locations. Friday overall will be cool with highs in the lower 40s and mostly sunny skies.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

