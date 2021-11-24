Heartland Votes
IDPH reports more than 21K new cases of COVID-19 as of Nov. 24

Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Wednesday, November 24.
(Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 21,034 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, November 24.

The department also reported 87 additional deaths.

This is since its last reporting on Nov. 19.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,784,900 cases, including 26,313 deaths.

As of Tuesday night, 1,982 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 384 were in the ICU and 150 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 17-23 is 4.1 percent.

According to IDPH, a total of 17,031,036 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 64,199 doses.

Since reporting on Friday, Nov. 19, 311,308 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Off Illinois’ total population, approximately 67 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 61 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

