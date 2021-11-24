Heartland Football Friday playoffs Nov. 26-27
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s another week of playoffs in the Heartland.
You can click here to check scores on Friday and Saturday.
Our featured games include:
Friday, Nov. 26
Ill. Class 2A State Championship at 1 p.m.
- Wilmington vs. Nashville
Ky. Class 2A State Semifinal at 7 p.m.
- Mayfield vs. Beechwood
Ky. Class 3A State Semifinal at 7 p.m.
- Paducah Tilghman vs. Glasgow
Saturday, Nov. 27
Mo. Class 1 State Semifinal at 1 p.m.
- Hayti vs. Marceline
Mo. Class 5 State Semifinal at 1 p.m.
- Jackson vs. Webb City
If you’re at the game, send us a photo or video below!
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.