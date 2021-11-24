Heartland Votes
Heartland Football Friday playoffs Nov. 26-27

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s another week of playoffs in the Heartland.

You can click here to check scores on Friday and Saturday.

Our featured games include:

Friday, Nov. 26

Ill. Class 2A State Championship at 1 p.m.

  • Wilmington vs. Nashville

Ky. Class 2A State Semifinal at 7 p.m.

  • Mayfield vs. Beechwood

Ky. Class 3A State Semifinal at 7 p.m.

  • Paducah Tilghman vs. Glasgow

Saturday, Nov. 27

Mo. Class 1 State Semifinal at 1 p.m.

  • Hayti vs. Marceline

Mo. Class 5 State Semifinal at 1 p.m.

  • Jackson vs. Webb City

If you’re at the game, send us a photo or video below!

