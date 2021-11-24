Guns, swords reported stolen from Metropolis, Ill. home

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating a reported burglary in Metropolis.

According to the sheriff’s office, the burglary happened sometime between Wednesday, November 17 and Friday, November 19.

They said someone forcefully entered a home and stole many items, including guns, swords, tools and money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 618-524-2912 or leave a tip on their website.

