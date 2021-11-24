Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 63 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional deaths on Wednesday, November 24.

A summary of the cases includes:

New cases - 63

Total cases - 6,757

Additional deaths - 1

Total deaths - 136

For more information, click here or call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.