Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 63 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional deaths on Wednesday, November 24.
A summary of the cases includes:
- New cases - 63
- Total cases - 6,757
- Additional deaths - 1
- Total deaths - 136
For more information, click here or call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725.
