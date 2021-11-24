Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 63 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

The Graves County Health Department reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional deaths...
The Graves County Health Department reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional deaths on Wednesday, November 24.(KFYR)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional deaths on Wednesday, November 24.

A summary of the cases includes:

  • New cases - 63
  • Total cases - 6,757
  • Additional deaths - 1
  • Total deaths - 136

For more information, click here or call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
Multiple crews were called to a house fire at 1005 Greensferry Road early Tuesday morning,...
Man injured in Jackson house fire
FILE - Malikah Shabazz, left, daughter of Malcolm X, walks with her sisters, Ilyasah, third...
Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56
Sixty-two-year-old Kevin Strickland was exonerated on Tuesday.
Judge exonerates Missouri man convicted in 3 killings
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County as of Wednesday, November 24.
Cape Girardeau Co. health center reports 101 new cases of COVID-19 as of Nov. 24
On Saturday, December 4, electrical power to the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will be...
New power system to be installed at VA, urgent care closure
Southern Seven reports 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven Region and 20...
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 28 new positive cases of COVID-19