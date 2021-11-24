Heartland Votes
First Alert: Dry, breezy travel weather in the Heartland today; rain arrives overnight

Traveling in the Heartland for the Thanksgiving holiday today shouldn't be impacted by bad weather, but it will be extremely breezy.
Traveling in the Heartland for the Thanksgiving holiday today shouldn’t be impacted by bad weather, but it will be extremely breezy.(WIS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Traveling in the Heartland for the Thanksgiving holiday today shouldn’t be impacted by bad weather, but it will be extremely breezy.

Southerly wind gusts of 30 mph are possible. Some isolated higher wind gusts are also possible.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Cloudy skies with rain will move into the Heartland after midnight.

A few areas of moderate rain is likely during the pre-dawn hours on Thanksgiving.

Rain will stick around for the first half of the day and gradually move out of the Heartland in the afternoon, as a cold front pushes further east.

High temperatures for Thursday will be early in the day and drop into the mid to low 40s by the afternoon.

Winds shifting out of the northwest will also make it feel chilly outside

Clouds will clear out of the Heartland late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Temps will plummet into the 20s, with wind chill factors in the teens for some locations.

Friday will remain cool with highs in the lower 40s, but skies will be mostly sunny.

