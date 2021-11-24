Fire destroys 2 apartment units in Energy, Ill.

ENERGY, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple crews responded to an apartment complex fire in Energy on Tuesday night, November 23.

Crews were called at approximately 9:30 p.m. to a fire at an eight unit Shawnee Enterprises apartment building on West Ford Street.

Firefighters said only two units, a lower and upper, sustained major damage.

A fire chief on the scene said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

It’s not clear if anyone was home at the time of the fire, but neighbors say the two units had tenants.

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to the blaze, including Herrin and Carterville.

