Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Fire destroys 2 apartment units in Energy, Ill.

Crews responded to a fire at an eight unit Shawnee Enterprises apartment building on West Ford...
Crews responded to a fire at an eight unit Shawnee Enterprises apartment building on West Ford Street on Tuesday night, November 23.(Source: KFVS/Mike Snuffer)
By Mike Snuffer
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:03 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENERGY, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple crews responded to an apartment complex fire in Energy on Tuesday night, November 23.

Crews were called at approximately 9:30 p.m. to a fire at an eight unit Shawnee Enterprises apartment building on West Ford Street.

Firefighters said only two units, a lower and upper, sustained major damage.

A fire chief on the scene said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

It’s not clear if anyone was home at the time of the fire, but neighbors say the two units had tenants.

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to the blaze, including Herrin and Carterville.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
FILE - Malikah Shabazz, left, daughter of Malcolm X, walks with her sisters, Ilyasah, third...
Malikah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56
Multiple crews were called to a house fire at 1005 Greensferry Road early Tuesday morning,...
Man injured in Jackson house fire
Sixty-two-year-old Kevin Strickland was exonerated on Tuesday.
Judge exonerates Missouri man convicted in 3 killings
Joshua Spriestersbach, a man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because...
Man mistakenly locked up in Hawaii psychiatric hospital for 2 years files lawsuit

Latest News

Thanksgiving is almost here, and officials expect to see the busiest roadways and crowded...
High travel expected for the Thanksgiving travel week
An SIU Student will be laid to rest this weekend following a deadly shooting in his hometown.
SIU student who was victim of deadly shooting will be laid to rest this weekend
Officals say they expect to see the busiest roadways and crowded airports in the next couple of...
High travel expected this Thanksgiving
The crash is along I-24 eastbound just east of the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange.
Deadly crash blocking I-24 eastbound near 27mm in Marshall Co.