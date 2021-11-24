Egyptian Health Dept. reports 17 new cases of COVID-19

Heartland Votes
The Egyptian Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, November 24.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, November 24.

A summary of the newly reported cases includes:

Saline County

  • Female - two under the age of 10, one in their 30s and one in their 50s
  • Male - one under the age of 5, one under the age of 10, two in their teens, one in their 30s and one in their 60s

Gallatin County

  • Female - one in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 80s
  • Male - one in their teens

White County

  • Male - one in their 60s and one in their 80s

As of Wednesday, Saline County had a total of 4,774 confirmed positives, including 71 deaths; White County had a total of 3,121 confirmed positives, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County had a total of 903 confirmed positives, including nine deaths.

