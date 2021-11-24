Heartland Votes
Drive-thru Christmas display to light up Sikeston on Saturday

The drive thru display event is free, but donations are welcome and will be taken to the Sikeston Bulldog Pantry to help out school students.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Christmas drive-thru display is being set up in Sikeston for their opening date Saturday, November 27.

This display is called “Light up Sikeston with the hope of Jesus” and it has nearly 50 spots for organizations to set up individual displays.

This started last year to give people a chance to enjoy a Christmas-themed display while staying in their cars due to COVID-19. Now, it’s back for its second year and bigger and better.

“This makes this season so much better to be able to drive through and see lights and I think it’s fun too because families can come through, in their pajamas, drinking hot chocolate, listening to their favorite music on the radio or their cell phones. And it’s just a beautiful display,” Sikeston First Assembly of God Lead Pastor John McHaffie said.

Sikeston First Assembly of God are hosting the event. He said it’s nice to see so many organizations come together for this display.

“Sikeston is a very tight community when it comes to supporting one another with our schools and our churches and our businesses. So with 47 different organizations or businesses we are excited to see this kind of unity and it brings us together for Christmas.”

On Saturday night, they will kick off the display with a lighting ceremony on Facebook live and will last through the rest of the year. They are also collecting donations for the Bulldog Pantry to help out school students.

