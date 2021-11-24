Heartland Votes
Christmas trees to arrive at Mo. Governor’s Mansion Nov. 29

The tree that will be displayed on the mansion lawn is a 30-foot Norway spruce and the tree that will be displayed inside is a 20-foot Norway spruce.(Pexels/stock image)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2021 Missouri Governor’s Mansion Christmas trees will arrive on Monday, November 29.

According to the governor’s office, a portion of Madison Street will be closed between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The tree that will be displayed on the mansion lawn is a 30-foot Norway spruce donated by Steve and Carla Lieble of Columbia, Mo.

According to the governor’s office, the Liebles decided to donate their tree because it grew too large for their front yard.

The tree for the mansion interior is a 20-foot Norway spruce donated by Pea Ridge Forest in Hermann.

The Missouri Department of Conservation staff will install the indoor tree, and Missouri Office of Administration staff will install the mansion lawn tree.

Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson invited families to attend the Candlelight Tours and annual tree lighting ceremony at the governor’s mansion on Friday, Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Because the Parsons will be on a trade mission to Israel and Greece, Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe and Second Lady Claudia Kehoe will light the mansion Christmas tree at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The Candlelight Tours will begin immediately following the tree lighting, and the mansion doors will be open until 8 p.m. on Friday.

During the tours, visitors will be able to walk through the ground floor of the mansion. Tours will also be available on Monday, Dec. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The tours are free and open to the public. Visitors will enter through the Madison Street gate.

