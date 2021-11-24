Central Municipal Pool project to start March 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials announced their plans to start renovating the Central Municipal Pool in March 2023.

Cape Girardeau Public Schools broke ground on the new Jefferson Elementary School Aquatic Facility in August, and anticipate a ribbon cutting for the project in October 2022.

According to the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, the timeline to complete the pool will be determined after the project is awarded to a contractor. The renovation could include the following, depending on cost estimates:

A permanent, environmentally controlled structure over the pool facility which will allow the facility to be used year-round

New filter system

New chemical delivery system

New pool decking and pool walls

The department said additional improvements are possible if final cost projects allow.

They said the facility will address air quality, spatial and environmental controls, along with improved design and layout.

The Central Municipal Pool facility is operated in a joint agreement between the City of Cape Girardeau and the Cape Girardeau Public School District.

The upcoming $6 million project was one of many to be funded by the 2018 renewal of the Parks, Recreation and Stormwater sales tax. Those projects will be spread out over a 15-year window with the bulk of the tax up for renewal in 2033.

All of the PRS2 projects proposed to voters can be found online.

According to the City, the Central Municipal Pool was originally built in 1979 on the site of the then-Central High School, now Junior High School.

The 50-meter pool is used year-round for swimming and diving meets, events, programs, fitness, swim parties and lessons.

The pool is covered with an inflatable “bubble” during the fall, winter and spring seasons.

It is home to the Central Tigers Swim Team, as well as the year-round River City Aquatics Swim Club, the Notre Dame High School Swim Team, the Saxony Lutheran High School Swim Team and the Jackson High School Swim Team.

It’s also the training location for lifeguards around the region and hosts an average seven swim meets each year.

