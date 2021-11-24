Carbondale Community Christmas Store open for donations

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Community Christmas Store is once again colleting donations of new toys and coats at the Carbondale Police Department.

Donations can be dropped off at the police department lobby and the Carbondale Civic Center Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Coats can also be donated at the SIU men’s and women’s basketball games through Saturday, December 4.

Financial donations will also be accepted at the Carbondale Police Department.

Donations through the program will be given to Carbondale children ages one through 10.

The police department said the Christmas Store is a way for their agency and the community to help families in need.

“Together we can make a difference for children in need in the Carbondale community,” said Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno. “The staff and police officers with the Department are proud to continue this initiative to help provide for families during the holiday season.”

This is the 20th year for the Christmas Store.

The Coats for Kids program also a partner for the event.

